33-day war symbol of Lebanese’ victory over difficulties

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting on Friday with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Sympathizing with the Lebanese nation and government over the tragic explosion in Beirut Port, Zarif said that Lebanon’s victory in the 33-day war is a symbol of overcoming difficulties in current conditions.

He voiced Iran’s readiness to continue providing aid to the affected areas.

The minister also hoped that a stable political atmosphere would be created in the country by the unity of all Lebanese parties and groups.

For his part, President Aoun appreciated the efforts and aids of the Islamic Republic to Lebanon after the incident.

This was the Iranian minister’s final meeting with Beirut as he has held separate talks with his counterpart, caretaker prime minister and parliament speaker. Zarif arrived in Beirut on Thursday night.

