Tehran ready to help Beirut go through problems

The minister made the remarks in a Friday meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

The Iranian diplomat expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people and government over the tragic explosion in the Beirut Port which left thousands of people dead, injured and displaced.

He also felicitated the 14th anniversary of Lebanon’s victory in the 33-day war against the Israeli regime.

Zarif, who arrived in Beirut on Thursday night, has also held separate meetings with his counterpart Charbel Wehbe and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab.

