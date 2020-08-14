Lebanese people, gov. to decide for their future

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Friday in Beirut on the sideline of his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe.

Zarif expressed Iran’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon over the tragic blast in Beirut port which claimed dozens of lives and injured and displaced thousands more.

Countries should not condition their aids to Lebanon to certain political developments, noted the diplomat. “We believe it is not humane to use current people’s conditions for political purposes.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Lebanese people and government and help any decision adopted by the Lebanese,” added the Iranian minister.

Congratulating the anniversary of Lebanon’s victory over the Zionist enemy in the 33-day war, Zarif said he is sure Lebanon will go through the current situation just as it defeated the Zionist regime’s aggression.

Zarif arrived in Beirut on Thursday night to hold talks with top Lebanese officials on the latest developments in the region and Lebanon following the recent massive blast, the delivery of Iran’s aid for the Lebanese nation, and other issues of mutual interest.

