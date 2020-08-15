Briefing on Iran's daily developments

33-day war symbol of Lebanese’ victory over difficulties: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Lebanese nation is able to go through the current tough conditions. Zarif made the remarks in a meeting on Friday with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut.

Fight against Zionist regime will continue with power: Ghalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the UAE’s decision to conclude an agreement with the Israeli regime will not stop the fight against Zionism. “The humiliating compromise of UAE rulers with the criminal Zionist regime is a betrayal to values of humankind, Islamic Ummah, and the Palestinian cause,” Ghalibaf wrote in a tweet in Persian on Friday.

Tehran ready to help Beirut go through problems

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to help Lebanon with fulfilling the needs of the country in the current situation. The minister made the remarks in a Friday meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut.

Some seeking to destabilize Lebanon, Zarif tells Diab

Those that take advantage of the Beirut explosion are after destabilizing Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister said. Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a Friday meeting with the Lebanese caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab in Beirut.

UAE-Israeli agreement ‘a stab in regional countries’ back’

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister, termed the agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv as a stab in the back of Lebanon and other regional countries. He made the remarks Friday in a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe in Beirut.

Lebanese people, gov. to decide for their future

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that it is the Lebanese people and government that should decide on the future of their country. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on Friday in Beirut on the sideline of his meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe. Zarif expressed Iran’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon over the tragic blast in Beirut port which claimed dozens of lives and injured and displaced thousands more.

Iran COVID-19 update: 169 deaths, 2501 infections

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that 2,501 new cases and 169 deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours. Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari added that 1,173 infected individuals have also been hospitalized since Thursday.

UAE to be engulfed in Zionism’s fire: advisor

An advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speakers slammed the establishment of ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Zionist regime. “UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes. Abu Dhabi behavior has no justification, [and is a] turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire,” tweeted Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Envoy dismisses report of US’ seizure of Iranian fuel

Iranian ambassador to Venezuela has dismissed the reports of US’ seizure of Venezuela-bound Iranian fuel as a ‘lie’ and continuation of ‘psychological war’ against Iran. In a tweet on Friday, Hojjat Soltani reacted to a report by Wall Street Journal which claims that the United States has seized the cargo of four allegedly Iranian oil tankers en route to Venezuela. “This is another lie and act of psychological warfare perpetrated by the US imperialism’s propaganda machine,” Soltani wrote both in Persian and Spanish. “Neither the vessels are Iranian, nor their owners or flags are related to Iran,” highlighted the ambassador. “The terrorist Trump cannot compensate for his humiliation and defeat against the great Iranian nation by using false propaganda,” he added.

