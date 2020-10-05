Palestinians know their friend, enemy well: Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that the normalization of relations between a number of Arab countries and the Zionist Regime revealed their real face.

He went on to say that the normalization of relations has no justification or benefit for the Arab countries and this move only supports the occupier.

Sheikh Naim Qassem also maintained that Palestinians know their friends and enemies very well because the normalization revealed the true face of the hypocrites.

He further said that all the achievements of the Resistance are in the interests of Palestine and it is the future of the country.

On 11 September, the Israeli Regime and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The two countries decided to establish diplomatic ties a month after a similar deal was brokered by the United States between the Israeli Regime and the United Arab Emirates. Bahrain then became the fourth Arab country to recognize the Israeli Regime. The first two were Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

FA/FNA 13990714000943