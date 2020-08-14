Some seeking to destabilize Lebanon, Zarif tells Diab

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a Friday meeting with the Lebanese caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab in Beirut.

“Those that are taking advantage of the explosion in Beirut Port are those that do not want Lebanon to be united and stabilized,” said Zarif.

The diplomat highlighted Iran’s support for those affected in the tragic blast, expressing the country’s readiness to help Beirut reconstruct the damaged areas.

Diab, for his part, appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in providing aids to Lebanon while also talked about what the Lebanese people need in the current situation.

Earlier in the day, Zarif also held a separate meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe on the situation in Lebanon and regional issues.

The Iranian minister arrived in Beirut on Thursday night.

