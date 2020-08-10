Govt. pursuing to resolve people’s economic problems

Speaking on Monday in 53rd session of Supreme Council for Economic Coordination held in the presence of heads of three branches of the government, he reiterated that executive branch in cooperation and collaboration with two other branches of the Establishment (legislative and judiciary branches) are seeking to resolve economic problems and also people’s livelihood.

In the current situation that the country is grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as sanctions imposed by enemies on the country, it is required to adopt tactics and policies in line with resolving economic problems and boosting livelihood of people, Rouhani emphasize.

Today, enemies, in addition to imposing sanctions and exerting more economic pressures, are seeking to induce despair, hopelessness and discouragement towards future among people in the country and want to sow seeds of discord and division among government officials, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, all government officials should be vigilant in their speech and behavior in order to thwart conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.”

Heads of three branches of the government and other officials concerned welcome any constructive proposals in line with improving economic and livelihood situation of people wholeheartedly, President Rouhani underlined.

