Iran's defense power not threat to PG littoral states

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Addressing some certain Persian Gulf littoral states, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran's defense and weapons power is in the interest of the entire region and not a threat to these countries.

"We run the country under the toughest sanctions in history. The situation is not normal, but the situation is not the one that enemies expected. They thought we would not have resilience in a few months" said President on Wednesday in the cabinet session.

"The government and the nation have stood together for two and a half years and resisted against terrorist embargo and economic pressure," he added.

"The Americans, the Zionists and the reactionaries in the region thought that they would cause an economic crisis for our country with the sanctions, and this economic crisis would turn into a social and security crisis in the country but they failed in all three stages," Rouhani noted.

"Our neighboring countries should not let the United States abuse them and ask them to issue a statement," Iranian President said referring to the letter sent by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) to the UN Security Council.

"The letter was not the result of an official meeting of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), and only the secretary wrote a letter to the UN Security Council requesting an extension of the arms embargo on Iran," he added.

"I want to advise some certain Persian Gulf littoral states that Iran's defense and weapons power is in the interest of the entire region. We use our weapons and facilities to defend our country and confront enemies and foreign aggression" Rouhani said.

"Iran's defense power is not a threat to your countries. Those who loot your property and sell you weapons to bomb your neighbors and destroy the Yemeni people are acting against you. We are on your side," he stressed.

