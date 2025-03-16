Iran, Oman FMs discuss US attacks on Yemen

Heading a delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to Muscat, the capital of the Oman.

During this visit, Araghchi met and held talks with his Omani counterpart with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and the recent criminal attacks by American forces on the country.

Also during this meeting, the parties reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations.

