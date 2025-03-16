  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2025, 1:21 PM

Iran, Oman FMs discuss US attacks on Yemen

Iran, Oman FMs discuss US attacks on Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and the recent criminal attacks by American forces on the country.

Heading a delegation,  Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to Muscat, the capital of the Oman.

During this visit, Araghchi met and held talks with his Omani counterpart with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen and the recent criminal attacks by American forces on the country.

Also during this meeting, the parties reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations.

RHM/

News ID 229666
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News