Rubio says aggression on Yemen to shield Israel will continue

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Washington will not allow the Yemeni Sanaa government to control the sailing of ships in the Red Sea, declaring that the US attacks will continue until the Yemenis' offensive capability is destroyed.

He said that he did not think the boots on the ground will be necessary.

The US Secretary of State further asserted that US attacks were a message to Iran to stop supporting the Yemenis, blaming Iran for the pro-Palestinian operations by the Yemeni armed forces.

Earlier today, the US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made similar allegations against Iran and Yemen.

This is while Iran has strongly rejected any military assistance to the Yemenis, saying that how could the aid have reached Yemenis when the US and its allies have imposed a total embargo on the nation.

