Omani media detail content of meeting btw. Iran, Oman FMs

The Omani news agency announced that foreign ministers of Oman and Iran discussed bilateral ties and issues of the regional developments.

The Omani media reported that Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in his office.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to expand cooperation in all fields, the report added.

According to the report, the Omani foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart exchanged their views on regional and global developments.

The two sides emphasized the importance of dialogue and creating conditions for diplomatic solutions.

In the light of the current developments, the two ministers emphasized the importance of creating conditions for diplomatic solutions and turning to the channel of dialogue and peaceful solutions to resolve issues and reduce tensions.

Back on March 16, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discussed and exchanged views on the regional developments.

