Working Group to be set up for removing production barriers

Speaking in a meeting of Supreme Council for Economic Coordination held on Tue. evening, Rouhani said that a joint Working Group will be set up in line with removing the production barrier and surging production.

The Supreme Council for Economic Coordination was held in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

President Rouhani pointed to the recent remark raised by Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in the field removing production barrier, emphasizing on the need to set up a joint working group under the strict supervision of heads of three branches of the government to remove production barrier and surge in production.

In his remarks, Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to correcting budget structure, reforming banking system, facilitating investment and employment as well as improving business environment as main missions of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination, Rouhani added.

