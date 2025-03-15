Memoirs of Mohamed ElBaradei: "The Age of Deception"

The book "The Age of Deception: Nuclear Diplomacy in Treacherous Times" which includes the memoirs of Mohamed ElBaradei from his three terms as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has been translated by Firouzeh Doroshti and is now available in bookstores across the country.

This book takes a scrutinizing approach to nuclear diplomacy in a tumultuous phase of modern history.

The book "The Age of Deception" is viewed as a crucial resource for gaining insight into the complicated nature of nuclear diplomacy.

In the 432-page book, ElBaradei focuses on his efforts for nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy by all member countries of the agency.

Specifically, in 4 of the 13 chapters, he addresses the issue of Iran, pointing out the problems that the West created for Iran's entry into the club of countries with nuclear technology and revealing the pressures, interventions, and political maneuvering of the United States in this process.

Mohammad ElBaradei, an Egyptian-born Lawyer, was the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1997 to 2009.

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and the longest-serving Director General, who got the honour of becoming Director General Emeritus of the agency towards the end of his service.

The book is a compelling account of chronological events and challenges faced by the IAEA during his tenure.

The book covers three decades of his work on cases including Iraq, North Korea, Libya, Iran, and Pakistan, and exposes double standards adopted by the U.S. and other Western nations.

It sheds light on the behind-the-scenes workings of international organizations and the challenges of maintaining neutrality in a politically charged environment.

The book shows how ElBaradei felt that different standards were being applied to different countries' nuclear programs.

Arguments in his book revolve around the three underlying principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

These essential facets of the treaty include the pledge by the (non–nuclear) members not to try and obtain or develop nuclear weapons, a sincere effort on the part of all members to lead the world towards complete disarmament, and thirdly to facilitate the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes in all member countries with particular consideration for the needs of developing countries.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour