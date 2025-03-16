Velayati condemns US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

Denouncing the brutal airstrikes of the US and UK on Yemen, he stated that Yemenis are at the forefront of fighting against arrogance and Zionism, and aggressors will be defeated as in the past.

The brutal and criminal attacks by the US and its allies on the innocent people of Yemen, which resulted in martyring and injuring more than 40 of the oppressed people of this Arab country, have once again revealed the aggressive and arrogant nature of Washington, he said, adding that heinous crime is a continuation of the successive defeats of the US and Zionist enemy against the resistance of the nations of the region, which has now been manifested in barbarity and revenge against the resistant people of Yemen.

Condemning this brutal attack, he called on all Muslim nations and freedom-seeking people of the world to stand against this blatant oppression of the United States and United Kingdom, Velayati stressed.

The heroic people of Yemen should know that victory is within reach and the future will undoubtedly belong to the resistance and oppressed people, so that aggressors will have no fate other than defeat and disgrace, the secretary general noted.

