Azerbaijan says its troops came under fire from Armenian side

“At approximately 09:45 on March 16, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire with small arms on Azerbaijani Army positions from their positions near the Digh settlement in the Gorus region,” the Ministry of Defense reported, according to local Azeri media Trend News.

he development comes a few days after the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials said that they had agreed on the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict between the South Caucasus countries.

MNA