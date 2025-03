President Masoud Pezeshkian met and discussed with the high-ranking commanders of the armed forces in a cordial meeting at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics compound on Sunday evening.

In the meeting, which was included an iftar meal too, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces, and consulted and exchanged views with the high-ranking commanders on defense and military issues.

MNA