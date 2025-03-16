Iran, Armenia discuss Caucasus region over phone

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a telephone converstation, exchanged views on the latest developments in the Caucasus region, including the agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on a draft peace treaty between the two countries.

Iran has always welcomed the establishment of peace, convergence, and stability in the region, especially among its neighbors, while preserving the territorial integrity of the countries, Pezeshkian said.

President also referred to the good and developing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia, emphasing the need for special determination and attention from the high officials of the two countries to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements in various fields.

Armenia will strive to continue negotiations and consultations in order to implement this agreement and also to organize regional relations, and we hope to witness the signing and implementation of this agreement in the near future, Armenian Prime Minister said for his part.

The Armenian Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the President of Iran for creating development and dynamism in bilateral relations in the new period, and emphasized her country's interest and determination to implement the agreements reached between the two countries.

RHM/