Iran welcomes Nowruz, a season of renewal

Millions plan to travel across the country or beyond to historical sites, natural landscapes, and family homes, while others will remain in their hometowns to observe traditional family gatherings.

According to the tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, extensive arrangements have been made to ensure vibrant Nowruz celebrations nationwide. For instance, some 1,000 Nowruzgahs (special Nowruz-themed festivals) are set to take place across the country, providing cultural performances, storytelling, traditional music, and folk dances. These events, which officially started last Friday at Tehran’s Milad Tower, will continue throughout the Nowruz period, except for the three spiritually significant Nights of Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, when Iranians dedicate themselves to prayer and reflection.

Regarding the convergence of Nowruz and the holy month of Ramadan this year, the tourism minister has highlighted that overlap as a rare and unique occurrence, allowing for the integration of cultural and religious values in a harmonious manner. He emphasized that Nowruz symbolizes Iran’s national identity, while Ramadan reflects the country’s deep-rooted religious traditions, and historically, Iranians have celebrated both without conflict.

Iran also serves as a central hub for Nowruz-related diplomatic meetings and cultural exchanges. Representatives from various countries that observe Nowruz, including Turkey, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan, participate in special gatherings and discussions aimed at promoting cultural ties and strengthening the international significance of Nowruz.

Foreign minister: Nowruz is a symbol of friendship between nations and respect for nature

Addressing the attendees at Tehran’s Milad Tower, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Nowruz is more than a national celebration; it is a symbol of cultural bonds, friendship between nations, and respect for nature and time.

“It is a great honor for me today to be with you--the representatives of the nations who celebrate Nowruz as their shared cultural heritage. Nowruz goes beyond a national celebration; it is a symbol of cultural bonds, fraternity among nations, and respect for nature and time. Nowruz, this ancient ritual, has been celebrated for centuries in a wide geography from South Asia to the Balkans and from Central Asia to the Caucasus as inspiring for hope, renewal, and consolidation. This celebration reminds us of an age-old wisdom arising from the heart of history, and a harbinger of tranquility, transformation, and peaceful co-existence.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi added that in the present challenging world, the need for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation is sensed more than before. The Nowruz ritual, per se, carries the message of friendship and interaction. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the birthplaces of this ancient tradition, has consistently emphasized the significance of dialogue and cultural cooperation among the Nowruz-celebrating states. Therefore, we believe that this common heritage can provide a ground for expanding regional and international cooperation in cultural, economic and social spheres.”

Tourism minister: Nowruz is a catalyst for global peace and cultural unity

Another speaker at the ceremony, the tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, underlined the principal role of Nowruz as a catalyst for fostering international solidarity, cultural cohesion, and a peace-oriented dialogue. Speaking at Tehran’s Azadi cultural complex, Salehi-Amiri described Nowruz as more than just a calendrical event. He underscored its significance as a longstanding Iranian discourse capable of driving global peace and strengthening cultural ties. The event was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from countries that share Nowruz as a UNESCO-registered intangible cultural heritage with Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister highlighted the convergence of Nowruz and Ramadan this year, portraying it as a testament to the adaptability and resilience of Iranian civilization. He also asserted that Nowruz not only holds a distinguished place in Iranian cultural life but also has the potential to serve as a global model for peaceful coexistence.

A symbol of cultural convergence and identity

The minister reaffirmed that Nowruz embodies Iranian identity, the Persian language, and traditional customs, uniting Iranians beyond ethnic and religious distinctions under a shared cultural heritage. He described it as a reflection of peaceful cohabitation among neighboring nations and communities with common cultural roots.

“In an era marked by identity crises and global conflicts, Nowruz can serve as a comprehensive framework for fostering social cohesion and intercultural dialogue,” Salehi-Amiri remarked. He further emphasized Nowruz’s capacity to connect diverse ethnicities, nations, and cultures, likening it to a unifying thread that transcends race, ethnicity, and religion.

A transnational legacy and a tool for global solidarity

Salehi-Amiri asserted that Nowruz is not confined to geographical boundaries but stands as a manifestation of knowledge, dignity, humanity, and ethics. “Now, more than ever, we need the fundamental philosophy of Nowruz, which is unity, harmony, and mutual understanding,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that Nowruz is not merely a theoretical or abstract concept but an active social practice that promotes cultural synergy and sustainable interaction among societies.

Cultural festivities enrich the global Nowruz celebration

The ceremony featured an array of cultural performances, including Kurdish daf music, traditional Nowruz songs performed by various Iranian ethnic groups, artistic video projections, and a fire display.

As part of its broader vision, like in previous years, multi-national Nowruz celebrations will be held to mark the arrival of the Persian New Year, providing a unique opportunity to elevate the ancient tradition on the international stage.

A UN label

The ancient UNESCO-registered festivity of Nowruz that marks the new year, ushers in spring, and celebrates the rebirth of nature. Variously known as Novruz, Nowrouz, Nooruz, Navruz, Nauroz or Nevruz, this historic celebration is observed on the 20th or 21st of March in many countries along the Silk Roads, including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The name of this cross-cultural custom means No - ‘new’, and rouz - ‘day’ in Persian. It celebrates new beginnings and the return of spring, which is of great spiritual significance as it symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and joy over sorrow. Nowruz includes rituals, ceremonies, and cultural events, as well as the enjoyment of a special meal with loved ones.

In the days leading up to Nowruz, nearly every Iranian household engages in Khaneh-Tekani, or spring cleaning, a deep cleansing of homes to welcome the new year with purity and renewal. Families also purchase new clothing, dried nuts, sweets, and decorations to create a festive atmosphere in their homes. Markets and bazaars are bustling with activity as people shop for items to complete their Haft-Seen, the symbolic table setting featuring seven essential elements representing prosperity, health, and happiness.