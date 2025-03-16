  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Mar 16, 2025, 11:41 AM

Deadly blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan kills 5, injures 10

Deadly blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan kills 5, injures 10

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – A powerful explosion in Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province killed at least five people and injured ten others as the country grapples with a surge in militant attacks.

As Pakistan faces a wave of violent attacks, another deadly bombing in Balochistan province claimed five lives and left several others injured.

According to Pakistani media reports on Sunday, the explosion occurred on the Nushki-Dalbandin road, targeting a passenger bus.

Police confirmed that at least five people were killed, while ten others sustained injuries. The condition of two victims remains critical, raising fears of a rising death toll.

Some sources suggested that today’s explosion might have been a suicide bombing, possibly targeting a bus carrying security personnel.

MP/IRN85779688

News ID 229660

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News