Deadly blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan kills 5, injures 10

As Pakistan faces a wave of violent attacks, another deadly bombing in Balochistan province claimed five lives and left several others injured.

According to Pakistani media reports on Sunday, the explosion occurred on the Nushki-Dalbandin road, targeting a passenger bus.

Police confirmed that at least five people were killed, while ten others sustained injuries. The condition of two victims remains critical, raising fears of a rising death toll.

Some sources suggested that today’s explosion might have been a suicide bombing, possibly targeting a bus carrying security personnel.

