Waltz reiterates US military threats against Iran

Waltz’s remarks about Yemen followed Saturday’s US strikes against Yemen, which have disrupted shipping in the Red Sea and attempted attacks against Israel, POITICO reported.

Waltz characterized the strikes on Saturday as “an overwhelming response,” as opposed to the “feckless” ones launched by the Biden administration.

Yemen has incredibly advanced air defense systems, he said, adding that they (Yemenis) also have anti-ship cruise missiles. They have combat drones that fly over the sea. Yemenis have carried out dozens of attacks on ships.

The remarks come as the United States and the United Kingdom launched a large bombing campaign against the Yemenis last night to shield the Israeli regime amid its aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi recently said that Yemen has resumed its ban on Israeli ships as the deadline passed for reopening Gaza’s crossings, warning that the Yemenis will target any Israeli-bound ships.

Al-Houthi had recently given the Israeli regime a four-day deadline to open the crossings and let in aid.

MA/PR