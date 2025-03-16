Iran's women art to be displayed on sidelines of UNHR session

The specialized exhibition of Iranian women's art will be held from March 17 to 24, coinciding with the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

This event will showcase the artistic works of active Iranian women in various fields of art.

The exhibition is organized by the Institute for Protection of Women’s Rights in collaboration with the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, the Iranian Mission in Geneva, and other non-governmental organizations.

The main objective of this exhibition is to introduce the capabilities of Iranian women in the field of art and to strengthen cultural diplomacy at the international level. The organizers of this event are striving to create a suitable space for presenting and highlighting the works of Iranian female artists in international forums.

MNA