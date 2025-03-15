China, Russia affirm Iran's peaceful nuclear program

On Friday morning, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu chaired a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the three countries stressed the importance of removing U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“China, Russia and Iran engaged in in-depth discussions on the latest state of play with regard to the nuclear issue and sanctions lifting. The three countries emphasized the necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions,” the statement said.

It also urged diplomacy over pressure, threats and sanctions.

China and Russia welcomed Iran's reiteration that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes. Besides, they hailed Iran's commitment to full compliance with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement. Furthermore, Moscow and Beijing stressed the need to fully respect Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy as a State Party to the NPT.

Later on Friday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a separate meeting with the Iranian and Russian deputy foreign ministers. The top Chinese diplomat proposed his points on the proper settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

He said Beijing remains committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes through political and diplomatic means, and opposes the use of force and illegal sanctions.

Wang added that his country is committed to balancing rights and responsibilities, and takes a holistic approach to the goals of nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The Chinese foreign minister further stated that the East Asian nation remains dedicated to the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the foundation for establishing a new consensus. He also expressed opposition to intervention by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Since returning to the White House on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has restored his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. He has demanded that the U.S. Treasury impose sanctions on Tehran and ramp up their enforcement.

Last week, Trump intensified his anti-Iran rhetoric saying, “there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal. I would prefer to make a deal, because I’m not looking to hurt Iran.”

Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign was launched in 2018 after he withdrew from the JCPOA during his first term in office.

The subsequent campaign included the re-imposition and intensification of anti-Iran sanctions that had been lifted under the JCPOA in exchange for limits on the country’s nuclear activities.

Washington’s unilateral pullout from the JCPOA and the reinstatement of sanctions have been described as a failed policy even by officials in the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump downplayed the tripartite talks in Beijing.

"Well, maybe they're going to talk about non-nuclear problems. Maybe they're going to be talking about the de-escalation of nuclear weapons," Trump told reporters.

Iran has stressed that it will not hold talks with the U.S. under pressure and threats.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning to the U.S.on Wednesday saying Iran "was not seeking war, but if someone takes action, our response will be decisive and certain".

Iran has also condemned the recent closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on its nuclear program that was held at the U.S. request.

“We strongly object to this provocative and unwarranted meeting. This is not a legitimate discussion on non-proliferation—it is a blatant political maneuver and a misuse of the Security Council to advance narrow agendas," Amir SaeidIravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, said in response to the Wednesday meeting.

Presently, as the U.S. is attempting to impose the law of jungle, China's diplomatic engagement, exemplified by the Friday talks in Beijing, demonstrates its commitment to multilateralism and international stability. Furthermore, China has consistently contributed to peace and stability efforts, particularly in West Asia.

In 2023, China played a key role in brokering a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In July last year, Hamas and Fatah signed a Chinese-brokered deal in Beijing in line with efforts to settle their differences. Officials from these Palestinian groups met with the Chinese foreign minister following reconciliation talks that also involved a dozen other Palestinian factions.

For now, China's position as a global mediator has come to the fore amid the diminishing influence of the United States on the international stage.

First published by Tehran Times