Plan on domestic oil sale ratified initially, says Rouhani

Speaking at the 158th session of the government’s economic coordination meeting, Rouhani referred to the concerns of economic experts over the high volume of liquidity among people and the need to guide this liquidity to the path of production and countering sanctions.

“People should be sure that the administration will spare no effort to create peace and stability in the economy and guard their assets,” Rouhani said.

The head of Executive Branch described the plan on selling oil domestically via IRENEX as one of the important people-centered economic plans. He said that the plan can play an influential role in organizing the stock and capital market and be an important step in countering enemies’ sanctions against the country’s oil sales.

Rouhani hoped that the administration would be able to implement the plan after its final ratification, however, he didn’t provide further details of the plan.

"This roadmap is a coherent set of macro policies in various economic fields that have been designed and compiled for the next year so that the government can protect the economy from external shocks and create prosperity in people's lives and livelihoods, while countering the economic war of the enemies and overcoming the problems caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.”

The President said that relying on domestic capabilities, liberalizing and activating semi-active economic capacities in the country and using public participation are important features of this program and said, "This roadmap creates coordination among all active economic sectors, and will draw a bright horizon for the country for the next year.”

MAH/IRN83903509/President.ir