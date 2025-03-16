Iran will never yield to humiliation: Pezeshkian

In a meeting with a group of Iranian benefactors on Saturday, Pezeshkian emphasized the crucial role of people in crisis management and support for the government.

The president stated that unity and solidarity can help the nation overcome any obstacle.

“No force, not even if the entire world stands with them, can defeat the Iranian people. Today, some nations, including the United States and certain European countries, mistakenly believe that Iran has weakened and that they can apply pressure. What they fail to grasp is that the people of Iran will never submit to humiliation,” the president said, his official website reported.

He also emphasized the importance of trusting public contributions, noting that significant progress can be made with the support of non-governmental organizations. He acknowledged that the administration cannot solve all problems without public support.

Pezeshkian urged all Iranians to unite, stating, “Even if we fail a hundred times, as long as we are alive, we will build our country through internal unity and healthy relations with our neighbors.”

MNA/TSN