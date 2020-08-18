Iran's economic roadmap to be unvailed in Government Week

In his remarks during the government economic committee meeting on Tuesday, Rouhani informed that the roadmap is meant to increase the synergy among various state-run organizations.

Referring to the administration's success to supply basic goods and support livelihood of the Iranian nation under the US maximum pressure campaign, he said that via this roadmap the government would be able to create a systematic unity among Iranian organizations and their financial resources on the way to reach peace, stability, and development in the country.

In his earlier remarks on August 10, Rouhani said that his administration in cooperation with other branches of the Establishment is seeking to resolve economic problems facing people of the country as well as boosting the economy of the country.

HJ/5001669