'Enemies fond of downgrading administrations' achievements'

Speaking on Tuesday and in the 157th session of the government's economic coordination board, President Rouhani said "enemies seek to impede the economic development of Iran and try to spread hopelessness among the Iranian society."

"Considering the current signs of defeat and failure of the enemy in achieving their basic goals, the main tools of the psychological warfare of enemies include suggesting the inefficiency of government and system, distorting present capabilities, and denying the great achievements of the country and the nation," Rouhani said.

He noted that in the past two years and a half and despite the unprecedented economic pressures on the country, the incumbent administration could remarkably decrease Iran's reliance on oil sale revenues, supply the basic goods, avert the closure of production units, and stop the possible increase of the unemployment rate.

"Besides its fight against the Sanctions and the lethal coronavirus, the administration has obtained great achievements both in the economic and health sector but the enemies and opponents are fond of weakening the administration's domestic and international achievements," he said.

Rouhani underlined that in comparison with other countries, the Iranian economy has remained truly resilient under the pressures.

