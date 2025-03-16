Iranian patients hardships conveyed to UN special rapporteur

The interactive dialogue of NGOs with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Heba Hagrass, was held on March 14 from 10 to 11 AM local time in Geneva organized by the other institutions. In this interactive discussion, representatives from Iranian Thalassemia Society, Iranian Autism Association, and a Palestinian activist from the Netherlands examined the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Secondary Complications of Thalassemia Under Sanctions

Dr. Maryam Akhavan Tavakoli, the representative of Iranian Thalassemia Society, addressed the challenges faced by thalassemia patients in the meeting. She identified sanctions as the primary factor increasing the risk of secondary complications in thalassemia patients. She emphasized that due to the lack of access to high-quality iron-chelating medications, thalassemia patients in Iran suffer from osteoporosis, diabetes, heart problems, and neurological complications. In some cases, these issues have led to a rise in disability rates and even premature death among thalassemia patients.

Challenges Faced by Autism Patients

Dr. Reza Hajati and Dr. Mahmoud Karimi, representatives of Iranian Autism Association, addressed the challenges faced by individuals with autism during the meeting. They stated:

"In Iran, tens of thousands of people live with autism; however, many of them are deprived of essential services due to a lack of diagnostic and therapeutic facilities. The government faces challenges in implementing the National Comprehensive Autism Program, as well as in providing necessary resources and social services."

They called for international cooperation to improve teacher training, enhance services and employment programs for individuals with autism, and increase financial and technical support for the expansion of autism-related services and public awareness campaigns.

Finally, the representatives urged special attention to the challenges faced by individuals with autism, particularly in sanctioned countries, and requested the Special Rapporteur to reflect these concerns in her future reports.

The Imposition of Forced Disability by the Occupying Power

Mustafa Bataree, a Palestinian activist in the Netherlands, spoke about the dire conditions of persons with disabilities in Gaza and Palestine. He emphasized:

"There is no medical or therapeutic support for Palestinian children, and many of them suffer from severe physical and psychological crises due to war and harsh living conditions. In the past year, as a result of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza, the number of disabilities caused by war injuries has increased significantly."

He highlighted that since October 7, the occupying forces have violated human rights conventions protecting persons with disabilities in armed conflicts. Estimates suggest that since that date, over 1,000 children in Gaza have lost their limbs, meaning approximately ten children per day suffer amputations. Additionally, over the past year, nearly 500 children per month have sustained severe disabilities in Gaza. It is further estimated that more than 5,000 Palestinians injured since October 7 are now living with disabilities.

At the conclusion of this interactive dialogue, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities expressed appreciation for the valuable presentations and constructive perspectives shared by the representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

She emphasized the importance of continuous engagement and effective collaboration, highlighting the key role of these organizations in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities. She underscored the necessity of expanding dialogue and synergy between civil society and official institutions.

Additionally, she called for the continuation of such interactions to facilitate the planning and implementation of effective measures aimed at improving the situation and ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities. She also stressed the need to monitor commitments and enforce supportive policies.

