Gov. focusing on overcoming COVID

Speaking in the meeting of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Head Quarters on Saturday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani referred to the events that the country has been through during the last year.

According to President Rouhani, the Corona pandemic and economic terrorism against the country have been two unprecedented incidents that caused some problems and sufferings for the Iranian people.

Covid-19 and the economic war put a lot of pressure on the people, and the people went through a lot of hardships, but with unity and sacrifice, they could come over the problems, Rouhani underlined.

Stating that the government is in office for almost four months, the President said, “Combating the coronavirus, overcoming the sanctions, focusing on people's livelihoods, and completing important economic projects are four important issues that the government is pursuing during this time.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called on people to follow health protocols so as to be safe from the deadly virus, meanwhile stressing that vaccination is the only current way to deal with COVD-19 and to empower society.

