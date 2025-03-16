Yury Ushakov, in an interview on Friday with Russia 1 TV, commented on the shifting dynamics between European leaders and the United States following their sudden support for a US-proposed ceasefire in Ukraine after years of providing military assistance to Kiev.

According to Ushakov, the shift highlights the significant influence Washington wields over European politics.

Everything is turning out as Putin “vividly” portrayed, the presidential aide said.

“He described it as if they would be like affectionate dogs at the feet of their master. This is approximately what is happening now,” Ushakov stated.

Putin said last month that he expected European leaders, who “happily carried out any order from the president in Washington” under US President Donald Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, would soon fall in line with the new US foreign policy.

Given his “character and persistence,” all of them will soon “stand at the master’s feet and gently wag their tails,” the Russian president predicted.

The UK and France, following a virtual meeting of European leaders on Friday, both demanded that Russia accept the 30-day ceasefire agreed upon by Ukraine and the US during bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia last week.

“Russia must now accept” the truce deal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, “Ukraine has set their position out. It is now for Russia to accept it.”

The UK Foreign Secretary, who was attending a G7 summit in Canada on Friday, said the allies were united on the matter.

Lammy told reporters that it was now up to Moscow to accept the ceasefire with “no conditions.”

The United States and its European allies severed diplomatic relations with Russia right after Moscow launched its special military operation in 2022, pledging to support Ukraine with financial and military aid “as long as it takes.”

Russia has repeatedly said the Ukraine conflict is a US-led proxy war by Western countries against Russia.

President Trump repeatedly signaled his intention to diplomatically wind down the conflict during his reelection campaign.

Relations between Washington and Moscow began to thaw following a phone call between Putin and Trump, which was followed by high-level talks in Riyadh last month.

European leaders who severed ties with Moscow can reestablish diplomatic contact whenever they choose, Putin said last month, though he noted they are “deeply entangled with the Kiev regime” and that it would be “very difficult or almost impossible for them to backtrack without losing face.”

