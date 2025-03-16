US strikes may trigger new stage in Yemen's support for Gaza

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the Yemeni source assured that the attacks on the country will not go unanswered, warning that the US strikes may trigger new stages in Yemeni support for Gaza.

The source reaffirmed that "Israeli-linked vessels will not pass through the designated naval zone" following the ban announced by the Yemeni Armed Forces, asserting that the Israeli occupation is under a real siege, while renewing Sanaa's supporting stance for Palestine.

"Yemen will continue this support, whatever the consequences," the source further affirmed, explaining that the aggression "solidifies Yemen's stance and its effectiveness in countering the Israeli entity and its backers."

Aggression aims to protect Israeli occupation

The senior Yemeni source told Al Mayadeen that the US-UK aggression against Yemen "aims primarily to protect the Israeli occupation entity," expressing Yemen's determination and steadfastness in the face of the ongoing raids."

He explained that the raids launched by the United States on Yemen "represent a clear message from the administration of US President Donald Trump to the Zionist lobby that it is prepared to protect Israel by all means possible."

Trump's statements on Yemen 'hollow'

The source commented on Trump's calls for the Yemeni Armed Forces to immediately cease their operations, describing them as "hollow".

The Yemeni official questioned the extent to which these statements would affect the will of Yemen, which "was not intimidated by the presence of four US aircraft carriers, accompanied by dozens of destroyers and the US Air Force."

The source described the US actions as "tense, aggressive, and criminal," asserting that when the recent sanctions did not affect the people, the US jumped to military aggression, which "in turn, will be met with a firm response accordingly."

