Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 3

Ebtekar:
Iran, South Korea agree on humanitarian trade: Yonhap
Ettela’at:
Iran pursuing production of COVID-19 vaccine from six paths
16 EU states protest Israeli regime’s construction of new settlements
Iran:
Zarif to Emirati counterpart: we should think of regional stability as neighbors
TEDPIX surpasses 2.0 million points
Vast protests in occupied territories to oust Netanyahu
Shargh:
Zarif stresses updating Iran-Russia coop. document
Kayhan:
Biggest protests held in occupied territories
Jpost: Israeli is in chaos
New details of arresting head of Tondar terrorist group
Velayati: Turning Hagia Sophia into mosque was a major step and request of Turkey’s people
