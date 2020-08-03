Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 3

Ebtekar:

Iran, South Korea agree on humanitarian trade: Yonhap

Ettela’at:

Iran pursuing production of COVID-19 vaccine from six paths

16 EU states protest Israeli regime’s construction of new settlements

Iran:

Zarif to Emirati counterpart: we should think of regional stability as neighbors

TEDPIX surpasses 2.0 million points

Vast protests in occupied territories to oust Netanyahu

Shargh:

Zarif stresses updating Iran-Russia coop. document

Kayhan:

Biggest protests held in occupied territories

Jpost: Israeli is in chaos

New details of arresting head of Tondar terrorist group

Velayati: Turning Hagia Sophia into mosque was a major step and request of Turkey’s people

