Nov 23, 2020, 5:00 PM

TEDPIX grows 16,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) main index (TEDPIX) gained 16,690 points to hit a record of 1.37 million points on Monday.

As reported, above 11.81 billion shares worth 117.35 trillion rials (about $469.4 million) were traded in the stock market via Above 1.45 million deals.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 207 points, reaching 16,682 on the same day.

Some 2.48 billion securities worth 39.77 trillion rials (about $159 million) were traded through 661,000 deals.

Rouhani administration says it will go on applying policies to support and flourishing of the capital market. However, the market has witnessed remarkable fluctuations in the past months.

