Iran could buy a lot of planes during sanctions: official

In addition, the country managed to set up new airlines in tough sanctions conditions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking on Sunday in the farewell and introduction ceremony of the former head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Touraj Dehghani added, “Iranian aviation industry faced a comprehensive and all-out economic crisis due to the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic broke out since ending month of last Iranian year.”

After the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced that international aviation industry will move out of the crisis in 2020 but then, it said that that the world would exit this crisis in 2024, he said, adding, “currently, it cannot be predicted that when the aviation industry would come out of economic recession.”

Iran’s aviation industry had faced economic crisis before the coronavirus pandemic due to the US sanctions imposed against the country and for this purpose, Americans left no stone unturned for undermining Iran’s aviation industry at the international level, he emphasized.

Salient measures were taken in Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization in a way that the country could purchase a lot of aircrafts especially at the time that the country had been put under severe sanctions, newly-appointed Civil Aviation Organization’s Chief Dehghani reiterated.

