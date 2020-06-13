Iran records 2,410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said the disease has taken the lives of 71 patients over the past 24 hours, putting the country's total death toll at 8,730.

She also noted that at least 146,748 have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,755 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari added that more than 1,219,400 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 7.5 million and the death toll has exceeded 428,600.

MR/IRIB