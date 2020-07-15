Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,388 new cases, 199 deaths

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 13,410, saying the disease has taken the lives of 199 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 227,561 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,411 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she noted.

Lari went on to say that more than 2,048,049 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines while also labeling provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, Ilam, Razai Khorasan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Golestan, Mazandaran, and Hormozgan as 'red' regarding the spread of the disease.

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 13,459,235, and 581,221 have lost their lives, while 7,849,326 people have recovered.

ZZ/4974818