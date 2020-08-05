UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Beirut explosion

The session was requested by the Arab countries to discuss the repercussions of this blast, according to Sky News.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials linked the blast to some 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.

