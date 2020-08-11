Iran to respond decisively to any provocative move by US

He pointed to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and added, “Any kind of resolution in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is ‘unacceptable’ and a mockery of the international law.

In response to a question on the consequences of submitting a US resolution to the United Nations Security Council for the continuation of Iran’s arms embargo, Rabiei stated, “The United States, as confessed by its leaders, has withdrawn from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and has no right to support it whether in relations with the text of the agreement or the UN Security Council resolution until it fully returns to it [JCPOA] and fulfills its obligations.”

The US is well aware that this destructive and malicious effort will be turned into another catastrophic and isolating failure for the United States, he emphasized.

The fact is that the international community is resolved to uphold laws, agreements and regulations governing between countries as well as an impassable barrier for the United States in undermining the pillars of global stability and security, Rabiei stressed.

Rabiei went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to prove that it will not show the least negligence in providing a proportionate and decisive response to any provocative and illegal action by the United States.

The spokesman made the remarks as the UN Security Council gets ready to discuss a Washington-drafted resolution, which aims to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran. The embargo is set to expire this October under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MA/4995515