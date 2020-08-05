Iran to send 2000 humanitarian packs to Beirut

According to the spokesman, the Red Crescent Society will set up an RDH hospital and send a medical team to Lebanon, including general practitioners, orthopedists, anesthesiologists specialists, pediatricians, neurologists, nurses, operating room specialists, and field hospital experts.

This medical team consists of 22 medical staff who will leave for Beirut by plane this evening, he reported.

The shipment of humanitarian aid from IRCS is being sent to Lebanon following the request of the director of Lebanese Red Cross, George Kataneh for the need for humanitarian aid from the Iranian government and IRCS, he noted.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

