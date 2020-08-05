Iran ready to dispatch medical equipment to Beirut: Hatami

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Lebanese Minister of Defense Zeina Akar on Wed.

The two sides discussed the catastrophic explosion that occurred in Beirut Port and the way of sending humanitarian aid to the injured.

While expressing his condolences and sympathy with the government, Armed Forces and people of Lebanon, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Iranian government and Armed Forces are ready to send emergency aids to the injured of the incident and added, “Iran’s medical aids include a mobile hospital which is ready for sending to Lebanon.”

For her part, Lebanese Minister of Defense Zeina Akar expressed her thanks for expressing sympathy and humanitarian contributions of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon.

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 135 people and injury of more than 5,000 others.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials linked the blast to some 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.

