Iran’s aid to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday

The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed in a statement this Wednesday its deep sorrow and regret for the tragic catastrophe that afflicted Lebanon and its proud capital Beirut, and which claimed the lives of tens of people, left hundreds wounded, and destroyed thousands of homes and institutions, NNA reported.

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, as it offers the government and people of Lebanon its deepest condolences and its sympathy with the families of the martyrs, hopes for the speedy recovery of the wounded and the injured, and announces its full support to brotherly Lebanon in its painful affliction, and its complete readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance," the statement read.

"Within the framework of fraternal solidarity with Lebanon, a first Iranian plane loaded with aid from the Red Crescent Society in the Islamic Republic of Iran will be arriving today, Wednesday, with a medical team consisting of surgeons and specialists, and a field hospital (RDH), as well as a quantity of human and medical aid."

The Iranian plane's arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport will be decided upon once the logistical equipment and the necessary administrative procedures are completed, the embassy said.

FA/PR