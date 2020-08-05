Mahan Air resumes Tehran-Moscow flights amid outbreak

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the Iranian Airline advised passengers to fully observe health guidelines and protocols at Moscow Airport.

Iran’s Mahan Air on Tuesday revealed that flights of this airline en route Tehran-Moscow will be resumed for holders of valid residence in Moscow or Russian Passport, provided that all passengers should fully observe health protocols and guidelines due to the pandemic.

Having negative PCT test approved by the Ministry of Health in English, issued no late than 72 hours before the flights, is mandatory for all passengers of this flight except Russian passport holders.

Also, health form, which is delivered to passengers on the flight, must be filled out during the flight before arriving in Moscow.

After landing and opening doors of the plane, officials of the Ministry of Health enter the cabin of the plane, so that aforementioned form must be delivered to them by the passenger.

If a passenger suspected of having COVID-19, to prevent the spread of coronavirus to others, the very passenger, diagnosed with COVID-19 and some passengers around the suspected individual will be isolated.

