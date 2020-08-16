  1. Politics
Aug 16, 2020, 1:33 PM

Tehran-Vienna flights resumed on Sat.

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Abbas Bagherpour, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, announced on Saturday the resumption of flights from Tehran to Vienna by Iran Air.

He made the announcement on Saturday, saying that Iran air will resume flights between Tehran and Vienna every Saturday.

Flights between Iran and Austria were suspended about five months ago from the closure of borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran Air is scheduled to operate one flights per week (Saturday) from Tehran to Vienna and vice versa.

Based on the coordination between Iranian and Austrian officials, some special flights were conducted from Vienna to Tehran to bring home the Iranians stranded in Austria.

