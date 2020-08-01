IKAC makes COVID19 PCR test mandatory for incoming passengers

The test results must be issued within the 92 hours before boarding their flight to the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Mohammadreza Karimiyan, the deputy head of airport operations at IKAC said.

He added, “As we started to reopen for international travels such as many other countries, we also require a negative COVID-19 test result from passengers before boarding at Imam Khomeini International Airport,” IKAC News reported.

One of the most important priorities at Imam Khomeini International Airport is control of this virus in the current situation so passengers with high temperatures will be guided to the airport city's designated medical facilities for anti-coronavirus measures.

“Passengers who have Iranian citizenship will also be tested, if they do not have a COVID-19 PCR test result, they need to give a test and be quarantined for 48 hours until the result of their test is determined. They are also required to pay for the costs of their quarantine”, he added.

"Non-Iranian citizens will not be allowed to enter the country and will be repatriated if they do not have a proof for negative COVID-19 test" Karimiyan added.

According to an announcement by health officials in Iran we are increasing surveillance at international entry points and using thermal scanning machines to screen people as they depart daily, he added.

