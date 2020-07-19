  1. Iran
Iran-Turkey flight canceled due COVID-19 restrictions

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) –According to reports the Iranian Mahan and Qeshm airlines announced the cancellation of the flights to Turkey.

The report comes as Turkey informed the passengers that due to imposing the new restriction and the closure of the country's borders Tehran-Istanbul and Istanbul-Tehran flights were canceled until further notice.

It is said that this restriction has been imposed by the order of the Turkish Ministry of Transport as well as the Health  Ministry of this country, and all Iranian flights have been completely revoked.

It is worth mentioning that the flights to Turkey had been possible since two weeks ago and Iranian airlines had started to sell tickets, however, now all purchased tickets will be canceled by this decision.

