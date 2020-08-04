Coronavirus cases pass 18.4 million worldwide

According to the latest figures on Tuesday morning (+10:02 GMT), 18,444,642 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 697,189 and recoveries amounting to 11,675,539.

The US is the worst-hit country with 4,862,174 cases and 158,929 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,751,665 infections and 94,702 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,855,331), followed by Russia (856,264), South Africa (516,862), Mexico (443,813), Peru (433,100), Chile (361,493), Spain (344,134), Colombia (327,850), Iran (312,035), and the UK (305,623), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (48,012), the UK (46,210), India (38,971), Italy (35,166), France (30,294), Spain (28,472), Peru (19,811), Iran (17,405), Russia (14,207), and Colombia (11,017).

MR