Iran envoy to Paris express sympathy with Lebanese

Iranian Ambassador to Paris wrote in his tweeter account “Following the explosion in Beirut that killed and injured a number of Lebanese people, I sympathize with the Lebanese living in France, the nation, and the government of this country."

The message also was published on the official page of the Iranian Embassy in Paris

"I wish peace for the Lebanese people and a full recovery for wounded ones", he added

"In these difficult times, the whole world will stand with the Lebanese people", said the Iranian ambassador to Paris.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city and is believed to caused hundreds of casualties.

According to reports, 78 people were killed and more than 4,000 were injured.

