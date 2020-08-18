US efforts to fight against multilateralism doomed to failure

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ghasemis referred to US failure to extend Iran’s arms embargo resolution and noted that the US as a permanent member of the Security Council faced a major defeat which could be a turning point in the course of contemporary history.

He went to say that multilateralism is the only way to establish peace and security along with economic development and justice.

Ghasemis further noted that US efforts to fight against multilateralism is doomed to failure more than ever.

The UN Security Council rejected a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran on Friday, which is due to expire in October.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

Iran had said that the US resolution would fail to gain the required support at the Security Council, pointing out that Washington has no legal right to invoke a snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally left in May 2018.

