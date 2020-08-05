Ghalibaf urges IRCS to rush help injured in Beirut blast

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf asked Iranian Red Crescent Society and relief-rescue organizations to help those injured in this mishap.

Turning to the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, he said, “we were deeply saddened on the disastrous huge blast in Beirut port and hearts of Iranian people are in pain with the bereaved people of Lebanon.”

“We, in the Iranian Parliament, offer our condolences to the noble nation, government and Parliament of Lebanon. We offer our special condolences to the Resistance Movement in Lebanon especially Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement on this tragic incident.”

“As always, Iran is ready to offer any humanitarian cooperation and assistance," he added.

“We pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for the bereaved families of victims on this irreparable loss and wish speedy recovery for the injured,” Iranian Parliament speaker reiterated.

As always, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to offer any humanitarian cooperation and assistance and will work with the concerned Iranian and Lebanese officials to expedite offering quality services, he continued.

Once again, he called on Iranian Red Crescent Society and relief-rescue organizations to rush help the injured of this incident in the shortest time possible.

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city.

The blast appeared to have followed a fire that had broken out in the city's port area, based on a video from the scene. The cause of the blast was immediately unknown. The force of the blast shook buildings, which were then hit again by the shock wave that blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying.

Beirut's governor Marwan Abboud called it a "national catastrophe" and the prime minister declared a day of mourning.

MA/4991383