Iran to stand with Lebanese people for any help: Shamkhani

In a tweet on early Wednesday, Shamkhani wrote, "I offer my heartfelt condolences to the President, the government and the people of Lebanon on the explosion in Beirut and the death and injury of a number of dear Lebanese people."

"We stand with the proud and resilient people of Lebanon for any help and assistance," he added.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that more than 50 people have been killed and 2,700 are wounded in a massive explosion at the port in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, Al Jazeera reported.

The explosion released a shockwave causing widespread damage to buildings and shattering windows in different parts of the city.

ZZ/4991318