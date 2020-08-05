Iran dispatching field hospital to Beirut: Zarif

Referring to his phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Zarif in a Wednesday tweet wrote, "Reiterated #Iran's strong and steadfast solidarity with people of Lebanon in call with FM Wehbeh."

"Iran is sending field hospital & medicine to assist with disaster relief," he added.

"Iran stands with Lebanon," Zarif stressed.

In a phone conversation with his newly-appointed Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wehbe on Wednesday, Zarif once again expressed the Iranian nation’s commiserations with the Lebanese nation over a deadly explosion in Beirut, saying that Iran is ready to deliver any humanitarian, medical and infrastructural help to Lebanon to assist it to handle the current situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 100 people and injury of more than 4,000 others.

Immediately after the explosion, Zarif took to Twitter and asserted that Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon," reads his tweet.

